March 30, 2018 / 12:04 AM / 2 days ago

Radiation therapy company settles U.S. kickback probe for $11.5 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Radiation therapy center operator Integrated Oncology Network Holdings LLC will pay $11.5 million to resolve claims its SightLine Health unit paid physicians a share of the profits it generated thanks to cancer patient referrals the doctors made.

The settlement was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday and resolved what the North Beach, California-based company says was a more than five-year investigation by the federal government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
