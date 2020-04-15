Iowa's healthcare certificate of need law upheld on appeal

A federal appeals court has upheld an Iowa law that limits the ability of healthcare providers to expand their businesses and open new facilities that provide services including outpatient surgeries by requiring them to obtain state approval first.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Tuesday rejected arguments by a group of medical providers and patients that Iowa’s “certificate-of-need” law unconstitutionally limited their ability to provide and obtain medical services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cmFhzW