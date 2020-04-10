Italy's Generali splits dividend on 2019 in two tranches

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday it confirmed its dividend payment on last year’s results thanks to a strong capital position, but would split it in two tranches amid uncertainty linked to the novel coronavirus.

Generali said it would pay a first tranche of 0.50 euros per share in May.

It plans to pay the remaining portion of 0.46 euros per share by the end of the year subject to an assessment of capital and regulatory requirements by the board, the company said in a statement.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said last week that insurers in the European Union should temporarily suspend dividends and share buybacks and consider postponing bonuses to ensure continuity in services during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)