Mail-order pharmacy to pay $11 mln in Massachusetts opioid settlement

Injured Workers Pharmacy has agreed to pay $11 million to resolve allegations by Massachusetts authorities that the mail-order pharmacy failed to safeguard against illegal sales of opioids and other controlled substances and paid law firms for patient referrals.

Under the deal, announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Andover-based Injured Workers Pharmacy has also agreed to new corporate controls to prevent further illegitimate drug sales.

