9th Circuit says J&J whistleblower can't swap plaintiffs in appeal

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it lacked jurisdiction to consider reviving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of improperly marketing a hepatitis C drug, after the “Jane Doe” plaintiff attempted to substitute in an entity she created in order to protect her anonymity.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it could not hear the appeal because “Jane Doe,” a former J&J employee, was not listed on the notice appealing the dismissal of the case. It instead named Alexander Volkhoff LLC, which Doe created when she filed the 2016 lawsuit.

