9th Circuit questions whistleblower swap in lawsuit against J&J

A federal appeals court suggested on Thursday that a faulty notice of appeal may leave it without jurisdiction to consider whether to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of improperly marketing a hepatitis C drug.

Members of the three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Pasadena, California, questioned a lawyer for a whistleblower known only as “Jane Doe” about why she was not listed on the 2018 notice appealing the dismissal of the lawsuit.

