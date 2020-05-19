IN BRIEF: J&J can't escape case alleging 'rapid release' Tylenol not fast

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday largely lost a bid to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the Tylenol maker misled consumers about the effectiveness of a rapid-release version of the drug and its ability to provide faster relief that normal acetaminophen.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Trenton, New Jersey said the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged J&J made misleading claims about the speed by which Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gels relieves pain to allow the lawsuit to go forward.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3g3vQYV