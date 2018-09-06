J&J ducks lawsuit seeking economic damages for talc product buyers

A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson brought on behalf of consumers who say they would not have bought Johnson’s Baby Powder had they known the talc product was linked to developing ovarian cancer.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia in a 2-1 ruling found the proposed class action filed by California resident Mona Estrada failed to allege facts that could establish that she suffered an economic harm by buying Johnson’s Baby Powder.

