September 6, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

J&J ducks lawsuit seeking economic damages for talc product buyers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson brought on behalf of consumers who say they would not have bought Johnson’s Baby Powder had they known the talc product was linked to developing ovarian cancer.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia in a 2-1 ruling found the proposed class action filed by California resident Mona Estrada failed to allege facts that could establish that she suffered an economic harm by buying Johnson’s Baby Powder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wWOOuL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
