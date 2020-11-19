J&J, investment firm to pay $11.5 mln in drug device marketing probe

A Johnson & Johnson unit and an investment firm will pay $11.5 million to resolve allegations a company they owned at different times wrongfully marketed a system used to treat skin conditions associated with a blood cancer for unapproved uses in pediatric patients.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said a J&J unit will pay $10 million to resolve claims related to improper marketing practices by Therakos Inc, which it sold in 2012 to The Gores Group. That investment firm has agreed to pay $1.5 million.

