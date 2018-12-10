J&J must face antitrust lawsuits over Remicade: judge

A federal judge in Philadelphia has rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to dismiss class action lawsuits by retailers and insurers claiming the drugmaker conducted an anticompetitive scheme to shield its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade from competition.

U.S. District Judge Curtis Joyner on Friday ruled the lawsuits sufficiently alleged J&J entered into contracts with insurers that required them to deny or restrict coverage for competing, cheaper drugs and threatened to deny them rebates if they reimbursed patients’ claims for them.

