J&J settles Washington state's case over mesh marketing for $9.9 million

Johnson & Johnson on Monday said it had agreed to pay $9.9 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of Washington accusing the company of misrepresenting key information about the risks its pelvic mesh devices posed to women.

The settlement with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson came on the eve of what was to be the first trial for J&J in lawsuits by state attorneys general alleging the company concealed severe risks associated with the devices, which are used to treat pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which organs shift from their normal positions, and various bladder issues.

