FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J&J unit loses bid to dismiss whistleblower's retaliation claims
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in a month

J&J unit loses bid to dismiss whistleblower's retaliation claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has lost a bid to dismiss claims that it retaliated against a former employee whose whistleblower lawsuit led to an $18 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston on Wednesday said Melayna Lokosky, a former sales representative with J&J unit Acclarent, could proceed with claims she was illegally fired after questioning the off-label promotion of a medical device.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2flDpQn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.