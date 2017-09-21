J&J unit loses bid to dismiss whistleblower's retaliation claims

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has lost a bid to dismiss claims that it retaliated against a former employee whose whistleblower lawsuit led to an $18 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston on Wednesday said Melayna Lokosky, a former sales representative with J&J unit Acclarent, could proceed with claims she was illegally fired after questioning the off-label promotion of a medical device.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2flDpQn