Philadelphia jury sides with J&J in latest mesh injury trial

A state court jury in Philadelphia on Wednesday cleared a Johnson & Johnson unit of liability in a lawsuit by a Pennsylvania woman who said she suffered severe injuries after being implanted with pelvic mesh to treat her urinary incontinence.

Jurors in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas returned a defense verdict for J&J’s Ethicon unit in the latest trial to result from tens of thousands of lawsuits nationally alleging defective pelvic mesh devices caused women to suffer severe pain, bleeding, urinary problems and other serious injuries.

