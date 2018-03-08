Top Missouri court will not review overturned talc verdict

The top court in Missouri has declined to review a decision that vacated a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of an Alabama woman who contends her death from ovarian cancer stemmed from her use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based products.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the request by lawyers for the family of Jacqueline Fox to review an October decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, overturning the 2016 verdict.

