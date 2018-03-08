FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Top Missouri court will not review overturned talc verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The top court in Missouri has declined to review a decision that vacated a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of an Alabama woman who contends her death from ovarian cancer stemmed from her use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based products.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the request by lawyers for the family of Jacqueline Fox to review an October decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, overturning the 2016 verdict.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DcVN3z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
