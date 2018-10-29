FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 29, 2018 / 11:50 PM / in an hour

Washington state seeks to hold J&J liable for not disclosing mesh risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Washington’s attorney general has asked a state court judge to rule that Johnson & Johnson failed to disclose the risks of serious, debilitating conditions that women using its surgical mesh devices could develop.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in motions filed on Friday asked a judge in Seattle to hold that the company’s omissions and misrepresentations about the risks in the devices’ instruction packets violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RiHMZA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.