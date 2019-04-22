Washington state to take J&J to trial over pelvic mesh marketing

The state of Washington is set on Monday to become the first state to take Johnson & Johnson to trial over allegations that it misrepresented the risks of serious conditions that women using its pelvic mesh devices could develop.

King County Superior Judge Suzanne Parisien in Seattle will preside over the non-jury trial in the lawsuit by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who wants J&J to pay millions of dollars in penalties for violating a state consumer protection law.

