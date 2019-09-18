West Virginia sues J&J over surgical mesh marketing

West Virginia’s attorney general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of misrepresenting the potential risks of serious complications for women implanted with its pelvic mesh devices.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed the lawsuit in Monongalia County Circuit Court. The case marked the fifth time a state has sued J&J and its Ethicon unit over their marketing of surgical mesh devices.

