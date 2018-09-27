J&J seeks to overturn $245 million hip implant verdict

Johnson & Johnson has asked a federal judge to overturn a $245 million jury award to six patients who said they were injured by defective Pinnacle hip implants, saying the trial was “rife with inflammatory, irrelevant and inadmissible evidence.”

In a motion filed on Wednesday in federal court in Dallas, Texas, J&J and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit argued it was deprived of a fair trial due to prejudicial evidence and the confusion created by consolidating six separate cases into one trial.

