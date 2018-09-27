FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

J&J seeks to overturn $245 million hip implant verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has asked a federal judge to overturn a $245 million jury award to six patients who said they were injured by defective Pinnacle hip implants, saying the trial was “rife with inflammatory, irrelevant and inadmissible evidence.”

In a motion filed on Wednesday in federal court in Dallas, Texas, J&J and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit argued it was deprived of a fair trial due to prejudicial evidence and the confusion created by consolidating six separate cases into one trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OcUTxJ

