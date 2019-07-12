Westlaw News
July 12, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

California to take J&J to trial over mesh implant marketing

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

California on Monday will be the first state to take Johnson & Johnson to trial over allegations that it misrepresented the risks of serious conditions women using its pelvic mesh devices could develop.

The non-jury trial before San Diego Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon comes in a lawsuit filed in 2016 by California’s attorney general, whose office helped lead a multistate investigation into J&J’s marketing of surgical mesh devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NRqF4a

