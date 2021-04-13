Altria seeks to shield CEO from deposition in Juul litigation

Juul Labs Inc stakeholder and tobacco giant Altria Group Inc is seeking to block plaintiffs in a multidistrict litigation accusing Juul and Altria of fueling a youth addiction epidemic from deposing Altria CEO William Gifford.

In a joint filing in San Francisco federal court on Monday, Altria and the plaintiffs said they were at an impasse over the proposed deposition, submitting the issue to Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to decide.

