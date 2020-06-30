IN BRIEF: Hawaii becomes latest state to sue Juul over youth vaping

Hawaii’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing Juul Labs Inc and the e-cigarette manufacturer’s largest shareholder, Marlboro-maker Altria Group, of fueling a youth vaping crisis through deceptive marketing.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors in a lawsuit filed on Monday in the First Circuit Court in Honolulu said the companies targeted teenagers through their marketing of Juul e-cigarettes while falsely understating their nicotine content and addictiveness.

