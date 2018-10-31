Westlaw News
October 31, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Juul must face lawsuit over e-cigarette nicotine potency - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc must face a proposed class action by consumers accusing the company of misrepresenting the amount of nicotine contained in the Silicon Valley startup’s products, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Tuesday partially rejected Juul’s argument that the federal Tobacco Control Act preempted the plaintiffs’ claims that its advertising and labeling violated various states’ laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zgiXWL

