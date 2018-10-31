Juul must face lawsuit over e-cigarette nicotine potency - judge

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc must face a proposed class action by consumers accusing the company of misrepresenting the amount of nicotine contained in the Silicon Valley startup’s products, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Tuesday partially rejected Juul’s argument that the federal Tobacco Control Act preempted the plaintiffs’ claims that its advertising and labeling violated various states’ laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zgiXWL