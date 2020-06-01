Westlaw News
Juul seeks to dismiss or pause hundreds of vaping epidemic lawsuits

Nate Raymond

Juul Labs Inc has asked a federal judge to dismiss or pause hundreds of lawsuits alleging the e-cigarette manufacturer fueled a youth vaping epidemic, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decisions on how it markets its products deserve deference.

Juul on Friday asked a federal judge in San Francisco to stay hundreds of lawsuits by consumers and local governments alleging its marketing created a public health crisis while the FDA determines whether it may continue to market its products.

