Juul seeks to dismiss or pause hundreds of vaping epidemic lawsuits

Juul on Friday asked a federal judge in San Francisco to stay hundreds of lawsuits by consumers and local governments alleging its marketing created a public health crisis while the FDA determines whether it may continue to market its products.

