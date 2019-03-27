Westlaw News
March 27, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Juul seeks to push consumers in e-cigarette lawsuit into arbitration

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, facing a proposed class action alleging it misrepresented the amount of nicotine contained in its products, is seeking to force some of the consumers who filed the case to go to arbitration.

The Silicon Valley startup filed a motion on Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco, arguing that participation by five of the 42 named plaintiffs in the case was improper because they agreed to resolve any disputes individually in arbitration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CIi6Rh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below