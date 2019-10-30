Westlaw News
October 30, 2019 / 8:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Juul sold 1 million contaminated vaping pods, ex-exec's lawsuit claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Juul Labs Inc executive accused the e-cigarette manufacturer of shipping about 1 million contaminated vaping pods to retailers and firing him in retaliation for complaining about its unsafe conduct, in a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday.

The complaint by Siddharth Breja, a former senior vice president of global finance, alleges the company jeopardized consumers by refusing to recall mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods against his “insistence and protests” or to issue a safety warning.

