Juul turned teens into nicotine addicts, New York claims in lawsuit

New York’s attorney general on Tuesday sued Juul Labs Inc and accused the e-cigarette manufacturer of engaging in deceptive and misleading marketing that has contributed to an epidemic of youth vaping and teen nicotine addiction in the state.

The lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed in Manhattan Supreme Court marked the third to date by a state against the San Francisco-based company and came just a day after California launched a similar case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r4vtse