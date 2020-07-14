Westlaw News
July 14, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Obamacare bars discrimination through health benefits design - 9th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s anti-discrimination clause prohibits disability discrimination in how insurers such as Kaiser Permanente design the health benefits they include in their plans.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a proposed class action alleging that Kaiser violated the ACA’s anti-discrimination clause by excluding all hearing loss treatment except for cochlear implants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZtrDrp

