ACLU sues over hepatitis C drug denials by Kansas Medicaid program

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging policies in Kansas that it says has resulted in the state’s Medicaid program denying coverage for necessary hepatitis C treatments to all but the sickest patients.

ACLU of Kansas filed the proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in Topeka on Thursday on behalf of people infected with the hepatitis C virus who are enrolled in KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program, but who have been denied coverage.

