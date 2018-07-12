FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kansas settles lawsuit over Medicaid hepatitis C drug coverage

Nate Raymond

Kansas has agreed to settle an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit challenging policies the group claims have resulted in the state’s Medicaid program denying coverage for hepatitis C treatments to all but the sickest patients.

Terms for the deal, which was reached during a mediation session before a federal magistrate judge in Topeka on Tuesday, were not immediately disclosed. The deal requires court approval, Lauren Bonds, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LgIzre

