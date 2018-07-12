Kansas settles lawsuit over Medicaid hepatitis C drug coverage

Kansas has agreed to settle an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit challenging policies the group claims have resulted in the state’s Medicaid program denying coverage for hepatitis C treatments to all but the sickest patients.

Terms for the deal, which was reached during a mediation session before a federal magistrate judge in Topeka on Tuesday, were not immediately disclosed. The deal requires court approval, Lauren Bonds, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said on Thursday.

