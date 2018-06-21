Kellogg's sued over salmonella outbreak tied to Honey Smacks cereal

Two women have filed the first lawsuits accusing Kellogg Co of being negligent for selling Honey Smacks cereal contaminated with salmonella that U.S. health officials say has resulted in 73 people in 31 states becoming ill.

Lawyers for the two women announced separate lawsuits on Thursday, a week after the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company announced it was recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

