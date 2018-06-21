FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 21, 2018 / 11:10 PM / in 2 hours

Kellogg's sued over salmonella outbreak tied to Honey Smacks cereal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two women have filed the first lawsuits accusing Kellogg Co of being negligent for selling Honey Smacks cereal contaminated with salmonella that U.S. health officials say has resulted in 73 people in 31 states becoming ill.

Lawyers for the two women announced separate lawsuits on Thursday, a week after the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company announced it was recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yuyeGz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.