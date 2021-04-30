Kentucky can enforce price-gouging laws against Amazon sellers - 6th Circuit

Kentucky can seek to enforce its price-gouging laws against Amazon.com sellers it accused of seeking to profit illegally from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a federal appeals court has ruled, lifting an injunction won by a group of online merchants.

A unanimous 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s enforcement action against the sellers did not run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s so-called Dormant Commerce Clause, which generally bars states from regulating interstate commerce. The decision was a setback for the Online Merchants Guild, an e-retail industry group that had sought to block Cameron’s price-gouging investigation.

