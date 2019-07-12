Kentucky seeks law firms for potential cases against pharmacy benefit managers

Kentucky’s attorney general on Friday said his office will seek to hire law firms to pursue potential cases stemming from an investigation into whether pharmacy benefit managers overcharged the state’s health insurance programs for prescription drugs.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said a so-called request for proposals will be issued on Tuesday seeking contingency-fee law firms to help the state recover any profits improperly retained by PBMs at its expense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YPAjWc