July 21, 2018 / 12:04 AM / in 3 hours

Keryx must face investor case over drug production disruption - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc has lost a bid to escape a lawsuit claiming it misled investors about how heavily it relied on a single contract manufacturer for its only approved drug, Auryxia, which experienced a production disruption in 2016 that caused a drop in the company’s stock price.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Thursdaydismissed part of the case but said investors pursuing the proposed class action could proceed with claims Keryx misled them about whether the company utilized more than one contract manufacturer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lxccby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
