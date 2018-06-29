FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former medical equipment sales reps indicted in kickback scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Three former sales representatives in Tennessee who worked with two major medical equipment manufacturers have been indicted on charges they participated in a kickback scheme that defrauded Medicare.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges on Thursday. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Nashville, Tennessee, also charged another man accused of acting as a patient recruiter and the owner of a durable medical equipment firm, which paid the kickbacks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tMzWyj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
