Former medical equipment sales reps indicted in kickback scheme

Three former sales representatives in Tennessee who worked with two major medical equipment manufacturers have been indicted on charges they participated in a kickback scheme that defrauded Medicare.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges on Thursday. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Nashville, Tennessee, also charged another man accused of acting as a patient recruiter and the owner of a durable medical equipment firm, which paid the kickbacks.

