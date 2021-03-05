IN BRIEF: Ohio hospital operator to pay $10.25 mln to resolve kickback case

Behavioral health company Oglethorpe Inc has agreed to pay $10.25 million to resolve allegations by the federal government that it improperly provided free rides to patients of its facilities in Ohio and unnecessarily admitted patients for inpatient psychiatric care, resulting in false claims being submitted to Medicare.

Florida-based Oglethorpe did not admit wrongdoing as part of the deal, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice. The company and its lawyers, A. Lee Bentley and Jason Mehta of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

