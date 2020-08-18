Westlaw News
August 18, 2020 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Surgeon, distributor to plead guilty to spinal implant kickback scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Missouri surgeon and a Kansas distributor have agreed to plead guilty to taking part in a kickback scheme to promote the sale of spinal implants sold by a Massachusetts medical device company, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Surgeon Jason Montone, 44, will plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction. According to a plea agreement filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts, the government will recommend a sentence of one year of supervised release, a fine and forfeiture of$379,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3g6nkqL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below