IN BRIEF: Surgeon, distributor to plead guilty to spinal implant kickback scheme

A Missouri surgeon and a Kansas distributor have agreed to plead guilty to taking part in a kickback scheme to promote the sale of spinal implants sold by a Massachusetts medical device company, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Surgeon Jason Montone, 44, will plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction. According to a plea agreement filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts, the government will recommend a sentence of one year of supervised release, a fine and forfeiture of$379,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3g6nkqL