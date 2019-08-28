IN BRIEF: Three doctors, cardiac center resolve kickback claims for $1.1 million

Three doctors from Alabama and Louisiana and a medical practice have agreed to pay more than $1 million to resolve claims that they referred patients to a Seattle-area company for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks.

The settlements announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle resolve claims the doctors and cardiac center accepted payments from the now-defunct Natural Molecular Testing Corp in exchange for ordering genetic tests from it.

