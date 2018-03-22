Kitov Pharmaceuticals must face investor lawsuit over drug study - judge

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd must face a shareholder lawsuit accusing the drugmaker and its chief executive of misleading investors by failing to disclose that clinical study results for a drug the Israeli pharmaceutical company was developing were falsified.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Kitov’s contention that the lawsuit failed because the data was not falsified, saying that at this stage in the litigation the complaint had alleged enough to survive dismissal.

