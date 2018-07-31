FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 31, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kitov Pharmaceuticals settles investor lawsuit for $2 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd has agreed to pay $2 million to resolve a shareholder class action claiming it misled investors by failing to disclose that clinical study results for a drug the Israeli pharmaceutical company was developing were falsified.

The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Friday, came after the drugmaker and Chief Executive Isaac Israel in March lost a bid to dismiss the claims against them in the shareholder lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vlvSF2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.