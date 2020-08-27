IN BRIEF: Konica Minolta to pay $500k to in health records case

New Jersey-based Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that a company it acquired falsely represented its electronic health records (EHR) software as being eligible for a federal incentive program.

The lawsuit was brought by Leighsa Wilson, a former employee of Viztek, which Konica Minolta bought in 2015. Her lawyers and the office of the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, which intervened in the case, announced the settlement on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Qy4VsB