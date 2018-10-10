FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania insurer, LabCorp defeat lawsuit by rival lab

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a lab-testing company alleging that a health insurer and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings worked to eliminate competition for the testing of sexually transmitted diseases in parts of Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia on Tuesday ruled Medical Diagnostic Laboratories (MDL) lacked evidence to support its claims that Independence Blue Cross and LabCorp interfered with its relationships with healthcare providers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ee9ftK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
