Federal Circuit panel to rehear Teva's 'skinny label' appeal

A Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed Tuesday hear new arguments on its October decision that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s generic version of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s heart drug Coreg infringed a GSK patent, even though Teva’s drug came with a so-called “skinny label” that omitted the patented uses.

The court set the rehearing for Feb. 23, vacating the panel’s order for now. The outcome of the closely watched case could have a significant impact on the availability of generic drugs.

