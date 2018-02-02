FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in 2 hours

Jury: ex-lab CEO, marketing firm owners liable in false claims case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal jury has found the former chief executive of a medical testing lab and two owners of its marketing partner liable for defrauding healthcare programs including Medicare in a verdict worth $51.2 million, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A federal jury in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday found ex-Health Diagnostics Laboratory Chief Executive Tonya Mallory and BlueWave Healthcare Consultants owners Floyd Calhoun Dent and Robert Bradford Johnson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BNA0yA

