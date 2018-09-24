Lab trade group loses challenge to new Medicare payment system

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a trade association representing medical laboratories that challenged a federal regulation that it said would reduce how much Medicare pays for lab testing by about $670 million in 2018.

U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson in Washington, D.C., on Friday ruled she lacked jurisdiction to hear the American Clinical Laboratory Association’s challenge to a 2016 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule used to calculate the rates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xJMAz6