Lab trade group wins revival of lawsuit over Medicare payments

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by a trade association representing medical laboratories that challenged a federal regulation that it said would reduce how much Medicare pays for lab testing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled a federal judge wrongly concluded she lacked jurisdiction to hear the American Clinical Laboratory Association’s challenge to the 2016 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule.

