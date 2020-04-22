GSK, Teva win Lamictal pay-for-delay class certification appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned the certification of a class of purchasers of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s generic version of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s anti-seizure drug Lamictal in a lawsuit alleging they conspired to reduce competition.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that a lower-court judge failed to resolve key factual disputes in assessing whether distributors and other direct purchasers of the drug had enough in common to proceed together as a class.

