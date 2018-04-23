FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former dentist, two others sentenced for laser treatment scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former dentist in South Dakota and two other individuals have been sentenced for their roles in a nearly $16.7 million scheme to fraudulently market and sell laser devices by claiming they could be used to treat cancer and range of other illnesses.

Robert “Larry” Lytle, who prosecutors said was the organizer of the scheme to sell the QLaser devices, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday to 12 years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jg9H8z

