Florida hospital system wins dismissal of whistleblower case

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee of Lee Health that accused the large Florida healthcare system of engaging in a “pay-to-play” scheme by excessively compensating doctors to encourage referrals.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday ruled the lawsuit failed to allege that Lee Health’s compensation arrangements resulted in any actual referrals or any false claims being submitted to Medicare.

