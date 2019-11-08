Hospital settles claims for $12.3 million over celeb doc’s concurrent surgeries

Northwell Health Inc, New York’s largest healthcare provider, will pay $12.3 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicare by allowing a highly paid celebrity urologist to conduct two surgeries at once without sufficient supervision.

The settlement between Northwell, whose hospitals include Lenox Hill Hospital, and the U.S. government was announced on Friday and resolved claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court in 2017.

