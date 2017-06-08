Bayer to defend patent on reformulated erectile dysfunction drug

On Friday, Bayer AG will defend a patent on its erectile dysfunction drug Staxyn before a federal appeals court against a challenge from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which is seeking to sell a generic version of the drug.

A lower court judge last year upheld a patent on Staxyn, which is an orally dissolving version of Bayer's older drug Levitra. Teva's lawyer, William Jay of Goodwin Procter, will argue before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that Bayer's patent claim is a "standard attempt by a pharmaceutical company to extend patent protection for a profitable brand-name product."

